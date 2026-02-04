Scarlett Johansson's link to Ryan Reynolds drags her in Lively-Baldoni feud

Scarlett Johansson's connection with her ex-husband Ryan Reynolds has dragged the A-lister, who was married to the Deadpool actor for three years, into the ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.
It all started with newly released audio from an unearthed recording shared by filmmaker Claire Ayoub, as reported by Us Weekly.
The audio includes Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz praising the ex-wife of Reynolds, calling her "cool, calm, collected, and confident".
He could be heard speaking, “I love this women’s empowerment. We have another first-time director we supported.”
His audio then includes the Black Widow actress’ name, as he said, “A woman named Scarlett Johansson? I’m so excited for her!” Ayoub lightheartedly joked with Sarowitz.
To which, Sarowitz jokingly responded, “We’re trying to give her her first big break. Maybe people will hear of her after this.”
According to him, Johansson was so cool, calm, collected and confident and nice.
He went on to point about Lively, saying, “It’s so interesting because you work with so many people.”
“Almost everybody is nice, and then there’s Blake — she is totally different than everyone else,” said Sarowitz, adding, “Not to say anything bad about her, but she’s different.”
Ayoub’s recording was reportedly submitted by the Ends with Us actress’ legal team as part of her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni.
For the unversed, the trial date for the case between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is scheduled to start on May 18, 2026.