Cher’s bizarre moment sparks reaction from Grammys producer

  By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Mask' star faced mishap while presenting one of the most important awards during Grammys 2026

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Grammys producer spoke out about Cher’s bizarre moment during the Luther Vandross tribute, emphasizing that the legendary singer had been briefed ahead of time.

While conversing with Rolling Stone during the outlet’s Music Now podcast on Monday, Ben Winston recalled the Mask star’s mishap while presenting one of the most important awards during this year’s biggest night in music.

“I promise you, we had briefed her, and I promise you, what she had to do was in the prompter,” Winston said.

He shared, “If I could go back in time, I’d want that to happen again,” referencing Cher’s hit song If I Could Turn Back Time.

“You’ve just gotta get up and bring her back,” Winston recalled telling the comedian, who ultimately led Cher back to the microphone.

To note, at the event, Cher, 79, received a standing ovation at the Grammys for her lifetime achievement award.

The Believe singer turned the heads at Grammys as she nearly walked off before announcing the record of the year winner, prompting Trevor Noah to call her back.

She stirred more confusion with her pause for a few moments as the crowd waited to hear who won.

“Oh, they told me it was going to be on the prompter!” she exclaimed before opening the envelope for record of the year and reading out Luther Grandoss, whom many viewers interpreted as Luther Vandross.

