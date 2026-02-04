Why Priyanka Chopra’s long Bollywood break sparked casting questions

Trending
  By Javeria Ahmed
The 'Citadel' star has finally made her comeback to Indian cinema, 6 years after her work in The Sky Is Pink

SS Rajamouli opened up about his early doubts over Priyanka Chopra working in Varanasi and shared an update on whether the film will be split into two parts.

The Citadel star, who has finally made her comeback to Indian cinema, 6 years after her work in The Sky Is Pink, back in 2019, but director Rajamouli is worry about the fit of his female lead on the Varanasi sets.

“It’s been a while since she did an Indian film. I think the last one she did was eight years ago. She did a lot of Hollywood productions in between,” the filmmaker stated.

He went on to explain, “I had a little doubt whether she’s changed her approach according to the Western audience and if she’ll be ready to move back to her Indian base.”

Calling himself a fan of Chopra’s work, he revealed he once toyed with the idea of splitting the film into two parts before deciding on a single, nearly three-hour-long feature.

Rajamouli shared, “We considered Varanasi as a two-part film for a brief period of time. But we quickly dropped the idea, and the runtime of the film will be around three hours."

Varanasi is confirmed to release on April 7, 2027, release date.

Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the mythological epic has fans worldwide eagerly awaiting it.

