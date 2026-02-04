Margot Robbie’s fresh look fuels cosmetic enhancement rumors before 'Wuthering Heights'

Entertainment
  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Margot Robbie has sparked curiosity over subtle cosmetic enhancements ahead of the premiere of Wuthering Heights.

Back in the spotlight for Wuthering Heights after welcoming her first child with Tom Ackerley, the Barbie star looks more youthful than ever, sparking whispers of cosmetic “tweakments.”

Dr. Jarrett Schanzer noted she appears “lifted, structured, and defined” in a recent Instagram Reel.

“Just a few years ago, her features were noticeably softer and rounder. Now, we see lifted cheeks, more defined jawline contours, and a beautifully balanced profile, all without obvious signs of surgery,” the practitioner claimed in November.

Dr. Schanzer suggested Margot’s glow may come from biostimulators like Radiesse, Sculptra, or hyaluronic fillers for her jawline, plus Botox to lift her brows.

The expert also claimed that the Suicide Squad starlet has received regenerative injections of exosomes and collagen stimulators to promote a long-term glow and improve skin quality.

Weight loss could have contributed to Margot's contoured new look as well, Dr Schanzer noted.

Dr. Schanzer speculated Margot may have had a rhinoplasty to “balance her mid-face.”

Her evolving look has fueled speculation for years, with influencer Dana Omari Harrell suggesting in 2022 that she had multiple procedures.

Wuthering Heights starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie is set to hit theatres in February 2026.

