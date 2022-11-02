Feroze Khan's lawyer calls abuse claims 'fraudulent', Aliza Sultan's brother reacts

Actor Feroze Khan's legal team has filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Aliza Sultan for allegedly submitting forged evidence in the court proceedings.

The ongoing child custody and domestic abuse case has tarnished Khan's reputation for no reason, even though he was reportedly never the culprit.

When the Family Court East began hearing the child custody and alimony cases on Tuesday, Khan’s attorney filed the petition and while addressing the press he alleged that Aliza and her attorney had deceived the court by presenting phony paperwork since she had not reported the Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai star to the police while being married to him.



In response to all this Aliza's brother Ahsan Raza expressed his disappointment for calling it all fake, "We have plenty of photos and documents that we do not wish to display.''

"And we did not wish to display earlier photos either but they were forced to be made public because they were contained in a court document."



He then added, "The lawyers are saying that the pictures are of an eye allergy. Well, in an eye allergy, the eye does not swell up like that. They also failed to bring up the forensic of the pictures."

"There are many pictures of Aliza which they have as the evidence. The court did not discuss the abuse; hence, more evidence will be provided."

Aliza's attorney on the other hand stated, "Aliza does not object to her children meeting their father but they [the children] are terrified because of the way she was abused. However, the court has granted Feroze the permission to meet them."























