'DIAFA Awards' announce Maya Ali's trophy

'DIAFA Awards' announced Maya Ali's trophy

Star Maya Ali bags Pakistani Actress of the Year Award at the Distinctive International Arab Festivals award event.

Ali has successfully carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry with her debut as supporting cast member for Durr-e-Shehwar to lead roles in Mann Mayal and Diyar-e-Dil.

Taking to Instagram, the annual award show posted a picture of the renowned beauty with a caption that read, "Pakistan. This is for you! Announcing this year's recipient of the Pakistani Actress of the Year award."





Other recipients include the likes of the 365 Days actor Michele Morrone, film director Song Yinxi, French singer Gims and Armenian artist Iveta Mukuchyan.

This 6th International DIAFA Festivals is set to be held today at the Dubai Creek harbor Marina, which celebrates the achievements of successful artists and innovators from all walks of life and regions of the world.

According to the website it is a unique and prestigious event in the Middle East.