Feroze Khan released his single titled 'Maangain Sabki Khaiarain'

Actor Feroze Khan, who is in hot waters these days over wife Syeda Aliza's abuse claims, has dropped first ever video on his YouTube channel FK.

The two are still fighting a case in the court regarding custody of their kids following divorce.

Amid much fiasco and criticism Khan did not give up and goes strong career wise as he turns rapper for fans with song Maangain Sabki Khaiarain.

Previously, the Gul-e-Rana star had expressed his interest in starting his own channel which has now come true.