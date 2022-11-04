Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza's separation makes rounds

Power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have one cross border love story which has reportedly turned all sour as separation rumors are rife.

The two got married in 2010 in a highly controversial landscape with another woman accusing Shoaib of wedding her first but still stood strong.

After 12 years of being husband and wife it has been speculated that they aren't living together anymore and co-parenting son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Allegedly cheating has played the main factor in the breakup and the internet think Shoaib was the one involved in infidelity at the shooting of some show.

Another such thing that has increased the levels of such a possibility is Mirza's repeated sharing of posts regarding rough times.

She then also shared a picture with Izhaan with a caption that moments with her baby help her get through the hardest times.

Both have not yet confirmed anything officially and fans are not liking the news.

