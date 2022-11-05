Varun Dhawan battles Vestibular Hypofunction

Varun Dhawan battles with Vestibular Hypofunction

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan during his appearance at an event opened up about being diagnosed with a medical condition called Vestibular Hypofunction.

The disorder can prove to be pretty harmful as it affects the balance of an individual and this happens when the inner ear part of the system is not working properly.

It then sends error messages to the brain and the person may experience a lot of dizziness.

At his presence on the India Today Conclave 2022, the Bhediya actor said, "The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race? How many people here can say that they have changed? I see people working even harder! In fact, I started pushing so much harder (with) my film JugJugg Jeeyo, it felt like I was running for an election. I don’t know why, but I put so much pressure on myself."

Further adding, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off."

"But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why. I think there is a greater purpose (why) we are all here. I am trying to find mine, and hopefully, people will find theirs."



