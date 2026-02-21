News
  By Fatima Hassan
Umer Mukhtar addresses harassment row after Hania Aamir's bold statement

  By Fatima Hassan
Umer Mukhtar has finally broken his silence after Hania Aamir publicly showed "zero tolerance" towards harassment.

On Friday, February 21, the senior producer of Hum Television Network turned to his Instagram account to release an official defamation notice against Mahnoor Rahim.

The Lahore-based model and digital creator initially accused Mukhtar of virtually harassing her by sending her 3 AM flirty messages despite being married.

In her video message, she also dragged Hania Aamir for having close ties with the alleged man who used to bully young-age girls.

Now, Mukhtar has addressed the matter and issued strict legal action against Rahim for publicly defaming him with false accusations.

"In light of recent public developments, I have decided to address this matter through the appropriate legal channels,"  he added.

He further clarified, "Any action being taken is directed solely toward the relevant parties through due legal process. Out of respect for these proceedings, I will not be making any further public statements at this time. I place my trust in the justice system." 

This legal action came shortly after Hania Aamir decided to cut her ties with one of her best friends, Umer Mukhtar, after Mahnoor Rahim’s shocking claims.

The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress said that, as a UN Goodwill Ambassador, she will prioritise providing safe spaces for girls who have been experiencing harassment.

So far, Mahnoor Rahim has not responded to Umer Mukhtar’s strict legal notice. 

