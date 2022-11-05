Ayesha Omer speaks in favor of Kiran Ashfaque amid all the negativity

The gorgeous Pakistani sensation Ayesha Omer made sure to pen a beautiful note for Kiran Ashfaque, supporting her for not letting the split take a toll.

Kiran was attacked by netizens over her positive outlook to life post divorce.

Ayesha taking to her Instagram stories posted Kiran's backfiring at trolls and wrote, "Good on her for keeping a positive mindset and manifesting a happy present and future. It’s not easy. I love this attitude. It’s so inspiring. Why should she let her body and brain cells continue to be stressed even after the divorce."

She added, "I’m sure both parties have suffered enough and been through their fair share of heartbreak. Well done Kiran. You’re healing. I hope Imran can also find ways to uplift his mood and be happy. Life is short. We have to learn from our mistakes and look ahead."

As a great colleague and friend the Karachi Se Lahore star wished both the parties the very best and prayed for their happiness.



