Feroze Khan meets his children outside court

Actor Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan's 5th November hearing showcased a glimpse of the former with his kids.

One court case hearing was held on November 1 in which the actor did not appear while in yesterday's trial both exes came face-to-face.

A video of the Khuda Aur Mohobbat star is making all the waves on the internet.

What the public could witness was the happy Khan holding son Sultan and daughter Fatima in his arms and the mother was all anxious as she waited for a good two hours.

Reportedly, Aliza had asked for the maintenance money and warned Khan if he does not provide her with the amount she will do a case of domestic violence.



