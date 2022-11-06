Esra Bilgic's latest Instagram update is a sight for sore eyes

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic takes social media by storm with her vibrancy.

Esra is known as the fashion icon and often models for various brands.

This time again the Dirilis Erugrul starlet, who played Halime Sultan took to her Instagram page and dropped a selfie of herself in maroon.





She was seen posing for the lens of the camera from her car with a belt over her.

The diva exuded all hotness as the buttons of her covering were left open.

Her makeup game was all on point with the bright lip shade shining.

In one click her expression looked satisfying while the other was totally praiseworthy as she flaunted her contagious smile.



