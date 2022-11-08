Mathira is mom to two kids

Pakistani model Mathira recently talked about her motherhood journey.

Fans have been taken aback post her revelation.

In a podcast with a Fariha Altaf, Mathira said, "I had my first child when I was fifteen, the birth of my son has changed me and my life in a good way. He has been lucky for me, after my son, I got good money, I got good work, I got good job, also, I have always owned everything in my life, he’s been a blessing."

"He’s a tall and handsome 6 feet guy, even, people don’t believe seeing him with me that he’s my son, most of people think he’s my boyfriend, he has that physique, he’s tall, he is very patient child, it was my mother who brought my sons up, my mother has all the credit of bringing my kids up."



Mathira has two kids, respectively sons.



