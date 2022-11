Humayun Saeed makes a suave appearance at 'The Crown' premiere

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed joins the highest echelons of Hollywood at the premiere of The Crown all styled up.

The Crown has become one of the biggest shows to air on Netflix playing Dr. Hasnat Khan, the ex of none other than Lady Diana.

Finally after a long wait, The Crown Season 5 premiere was held where Saeed looked all dapper.

Fans could not stop going gaga over the London Nahi Jaunga star.