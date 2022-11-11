Ranveer Singh, wife Deepika Padukone seen together for the very first time post split

Husband and wife, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, made their first joint appearance at an awards event in style after several months.

The couple had not appeared together for long which even led to their separation despite them reacting to each other's posts on social media.

Their pictures from the event went viral in an instant.

Deepika was dressed in a red blouse with a matching non-formal blazer and pants while the Simmba star joined her in a navy blue non-formal suit with a dragon motif on the pants.

His golden neck accessory worn over a black shirt grabbed all the attention.

Singh was given the Actor of the Year award and Padukone was named the global fashion personality for multiple international brand endorsements.

Fans of the two were happy to see them together again and it is made clear that both are still together.







