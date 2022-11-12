Hania Amir gets harassed in Gujranwala post meet and greet

Nowadays many still do not understand the concept of privacy and boundaries when interacting with celebrities so the latest victim to such inappropriate behavior is Hania Amir when she visited Gujranwala.

Several scary videos on the internet have done rounds showing the intimidated Hania finding her way towards the car while being harassed by an aggressive mob of fans.

A crowd of males did no justice to the Parwaz Hai Junoon starlet as they swamped her pushing and misbehaving also others attempted to grope her.

The gorgeous diva was quite freaked out and had to be helped by some male escorts to her car safely.

The urgency to click pictures with her without any discipline is what crossed the boundary.



