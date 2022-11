Danish Taimoor puts the getup of favorite iconic Elvis Presley: Watch

Actor Danish Taimoor recently dressed up like Elvis Presley and this surely won hearts.

Besides acting and modelling, the Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi star often expresses his adoration for favourite artists.

Danish took to Instagram and posted a video of himself copying none other than Presley.

The reel opens with the actor's striking appearance from the the hotel lobby only to later pose under high-rise, lit buildings.

He donned a beautiful grey jacket and owned every bit of his look.