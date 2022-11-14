Sohai Ali Abro embraces motherhood

Pakistani actress Sohai Ali Abro and cricketer Shehzar Mohammad welcome their very first child, a girl.

While Sohai did not make any announcement earlier, she did wish her better half.

Sharing a montage on Instagram, the Rishtay Kuch Adhooray Say star penned in the cutest caption.

"Happy happy birthday Daddy cool! Thanks to you everything in our life got a lot sweeter and true happiness found us. Mama bear and baby bear love you wayyy too much."



The couple tied-the-knot in March last year. Pictures of the star, who had been missing from our television screens of late, appeared on social media and left everyone surprised.







