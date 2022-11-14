Iqra Aziz, Farhan Saeed to make a comeback after 'Suno Chanda'

Stunning diva Iqra Aziz, who rose to fame from her hit dramas, will be reuniting with Farhan Saeed on screen once again.

Recently, the Laaj actress made headlines after she refused to work with Feroze Khan amidst his divorce controversy.

The name of the upcoming program is Mannat Murad which will be directed by Nadia Akhtar.

Well according to reports the exclusive report has not yet been confirmed.

It is a Ramadan play where the main lead would be portrayed by Farhan Saeed.

