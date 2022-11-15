Shoaib Malik sweetly wishes Sania Mirza on birthday

Gorgeous Sania Mirza is celebrating her 36th birthday today and the first wish she received was from husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumors.

A few days ago, separation rumors about the two sport stars floated on the internet which has not yet been addressed by the couple.

Cricketer Malik took to his Instagram space and penned in sweet words along with a loved-up picture, "Happy Birthday to you Sania Mirza. Wishing you a very healthy & happy life. Enjoy the day to the fullest."

Well soon after this fans began commenting under the post where lots stated there had been a prank with the public while others prayed for their eternal companionship.

