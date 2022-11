Ozge Torer captivates hearts with new selfie

Turkish star Ozge Torer flaunts her radiant beauty in fresh Instagram update.

Ozge aka Bala Hatun is known for melting hearts with her looks.

Taking to Instagram, the Kurulus Osman actress dropped a selfie, becoming shine to feeds.

Ozge wore a buttoned-up shirt with her long tresses styled to perfection.

She paired her outfit with a stunning neck piece and her makeup game looked all on point.

In the backdrop one could see a beautiful glimpse of the sky.