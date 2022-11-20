Aima Baig's style trolled following Umrah journey

Singing sensation Aima Baig receives flak for her clothing choices post Umrah.

She is now back to work full time and sharing pictures which has taken the public by storm.

Netizens are really not impressed and expressing distaste.

One user said, " Humari celebrities ko nanhy honay ka boht shouq hai. They think they look quite cool with it."

While another states, "When they go to Umrah they cover themselves after which they lose their dignity."

Baig has truly developed that distinct style and compliments every outfit.



