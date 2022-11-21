Yasir Hussain wishes not to share the screen with Ahsan Khan:

asir Hussain wishes not to share the screen with Ahsan Khan: " I think he finds me boring"

Pakistani star Yasir Hussain has revealed there is one actor he wishes not to collaborate with ever.

He has recently appeared in Hassan Choudary’s Show ‘The Talk Talk Show’ where he spoke about Ahsan Khan.

On the host's question, "Which actor you don’t want to work with?'' Yasir replied, "I don’t want to work with Ahsan Khan, I think he finds me boring, please do ask him why he finds me boring to work with."



"I like him a lot and I am his fan and he’s saying that I am boring."



Netizens have yet to comment on Yasir's recent statement about Ahsan.



