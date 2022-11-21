Aiman Khan, Minal Khan had the best birthday celebrations: See

Twin sisters Aiman Khan and Minal Khan turned 24 on Sunday, November 20 and so decided to ditch the lavish parties to spend time with family in Dubai.





The two are happily married now and are often seen relishing journeys with husbands.

In a joint social media post, they documented the night and as caption wrote, "Happiness comes together."

In the clicks what fans could see were the duo happily posing from the balcony with the view of the Dubai skyline.

It also included adorable sets of Aiman's daughter Amal nibbling on a slice of watermelon by cake.

Dressed to the nines, both of them chose floral tops for their birthday dinner and paired it with black pants. The only difference was that the Jalan starlet, with a fitted top, went for wide-legged bottoms while Aiman, with a loose button-down, chose skinny jeans.











