Saba Qamar, Sarmad Khoosat win big at Indian film festival

Pakistan's entertainment industry seems to be on a winning streak this year with Saba Qamar and Sarmad Khoosat bagging trophies at the Indus Valley International film festival in Chandigarh.

The star-studded event was organised by the South Asia Forum for Creative Arts and Heritage and received over a thousand films for submission, which included 21 films from South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.



Regardless of the tough competition, our celebrities took home a total of four awards.

Qamar was the one who got her hands over the Best Actor accolade for performance in movie Kamli, directed by Sarmad.

Other than Kamli, Khoosat won two trophies for his critically acclaimed film Zindagi Tamasha. Arif Haasan received the award for Best Actor, while Khoosat was named Best Director.







