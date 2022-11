smail Tara dies in Karachi

Renowned actor Ismail Tara passes away in Karachi after suffering from kidney problems, reported Express News.

According to details, he was being treated at a private hospital in the port city and was placed on ventilator as his health deteriorated.

His funeral prayer has been held today.

Ismail leaves behind his wife, four sons and a daughter behind to mourn the death.

The famed star was born on November 16, 1949 and has been involved in acting since 1980.