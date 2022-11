Burak Ozcivit drools over 'Hayvanlar' in new post

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit is enjoying some time away at a farm.

Burak is an animal lover and his latest social media update is proof.

Taking to Instagram, the Kurulus Osman famed star uploaded an adorable click as he held baby goats, cherishing their existence.





As caption he stressed on the importance of such cute creatures, "Hayvanlar bizim canımızdr."

For the day, he donned a blue denim shirt with jeans and paired them with white sneakers.