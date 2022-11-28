Arijit Singh lends his voice to the Pakistani Chartbuster 'Pasoori'

Singing sensation Arijit Singh has sung the cover of the song Pasoori in a live concert.

Pasoori was trending internationally with a feature in Ms Marvel and the whole Bollywood grooving at its beats gaining huge traction in India.



Pakistanis are the best in music and no one can really beat them.

After a decline in the music industry and bands, we got back on the track with platforms like Coke Studio and Nescafe Basement.



This year’s Coke Studio became a huge sensation and Ali Sethi and Shae Gill took the cake with their song Pasoori.



Singh really entertained the audience with his soothing vocals recreating the famed Ali Sethi Pasoori.







