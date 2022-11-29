Bushra Ansari's mother dies

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari's mother, Mehmooda Bashir Khanum passed away on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet announced the news with some heartbreaking words.

"My beautiful mother Mehmooda Khanam just left us. She went through a long miserable time in bed. Now, she will meet my beloved sister Sumbul. Goodbye, my dear mother."







In another post she also requested her followers to pray for her late mother and sister Sumbul Shahid, who are now together in God's house.

"Please pray for them. God, please keep my mother and sister with love."

