Mahira Khan does an epic dance on Moray Saiyaan with Norwegian dance group

The popular Norwegian dance group Quick Style is currently in Pakistan and are having the most anticipated collaboration with superstar Mahira Khan.

Yes, Khan has performed on her hit song Moray Sayyian from Parey Hat Love and this time also she aced all her steps.



The Humsafar starlet looked adorable as ever and the dance group perfectly matched her vibes.

Pakistani public is coming up with mixed responses over this.



A few of the haters did troll her but her fans absolutely loved her style, expressions and said she surely killed it.







