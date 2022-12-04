Mahira Khan holds 'Zaalima' with Shah Rukh Khan close to her heart

Mahira Khan shares the most cherished part with Shah Rukh Khan from 'Raees'

Humsafar starlet Mahira Khan, who worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, recalls the most fav scene with him.

She did am Ask Me session on Twitter where different people managed to ask her some questions and like always Khan kept her fans in the loop.

One questioned, "Which scene would you like to repeat again and again with Shah Rukh Khan?"

Therefore in response she did share some pictures from the song Zaalima which turned out to be her best.

Khan is known as the superstar of Pakistan and often plays the lead in blockbuster movies.



