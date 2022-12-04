Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Delhi; Here's Why

Nightingale Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had been once taken captive at the Delhi airport and reasons behind it have now been shared.

Rahat definitely has a huge fan following globally owing to his great talent and the family he hails from.

For the unversed, it was a case by the government there as he was leaving with undeclared foreign currency through the airport over the allowed limit.

Therefore the Halka Halka Suroor singer in a candid chat revealed he was unaware of their laws and that became a cause for that whole episode.

He also shared that the authorities in Pakistan was of great help to him and all the mess got cleared up.

People love his magical voice and he has been one of the top singers in Bollywood in the past two decades.





