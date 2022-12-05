Mehwish Hayat aces the Ask Me IG game See

Actress Mehwish Hayat surprised fans with a Q&A session on Sunday where she talked about lots.

From her pictures with horses and red dresses to her favourite Bollywood actors, her return to television dramas the London Nahi Juanga star addressed all.



Taking to the IG stories feature, she documented the questions and the first she got was when she would come live on the photo and video sharing platform.

To the delight of her fans she responded, ''Soon."



Instead of spamming her with questions most wanted to see her share unseen pictures with them.

Another fan had a very specific plea to see her “holding an RPG and smoking a cigar while standing on one leg,” and as weird as that sounds, Hayat didn’t leave her fans unamused.



“Quite a wild imagination you’ve got! Guess this should do for now," as she added a picture from a shooting range.



Hayat also hinted at a new film and drama announcement “coming soon.” While awaiting her next big film project, admirers were particularly curious to know when the actor was returning to the small screens and it seems like she has something coming.



About cross-border collaborations and favourite Bollywood actors, Hayat named her Ms Marvel co-star Farhan Akhtar.



Concluding the game with an advice on love and marriage, "I'm in love with myself," she wrote.

On marriage, she simply said that she’s waiting for "the one that feels like home."









