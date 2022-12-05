Sajal Aly's latest statement on marriage goes viral

Gorgeous actress Sajal Aly shared her views on the debate of love VS arranged marriage during a press meet at the Red Sea International film festival.

Due to the Yakeen Ka Safar starlet's huge stardom her fans have always been interested in her personal life.

Her marriage to ex-husband Ahad Raza Mir garnered a lot of attention with fans spending days praising the two and making their edits on social media.

Their divorce also made fans extremely sad but they sent her good wishes and good vibes for her future.



About the recent topic spilling out the pain of her own failed wedding the Khel Khel Mein actress revealed, "I believe in love and love marriages, but other than if the marriage is arranged or love, it is a risk."



