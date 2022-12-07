Engin Altan Duzyatan makes new announcement: See

Resurrection Ertugrul star Engin Altan Duzyatan urges his followers to join him on a Canada-wide tour.

The star is very much active on social media and often uses this platform to document his life and give work-related updates.

Taking to Instagram, the famed Turkish actor shared a video message giving details into his most important trip.

Altan is all set to raise awareness over the menace of water pollution with his visit to Ottawa, Edmonton and Toronto from December 9-11.

Fans are looking forward to the days with much enthusiasm.















