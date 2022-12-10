Aima Baig's rendition of 'Kahani Suno' leaves fans unimpressed

Singing sensation Aima Baig released her own version of Kaifi Khalil's Kahani Suno which was not taken in a good light by many.

Taking to Instagram, the Baazi crooner announced the launch of her official video. In the clips shared online, Baig can be seen clad in a shimmery dress, while staring intensely into the camera.

"Pyaar Hua Tha. It's out!", Baig captioned the post, requesting her fans to check out the full video on YouTube.



Some fans praised her efforts while others proceeded to express their disappointment.

One user commented, " Still time to delete this," and another wrote, "Congratulations, you destroyed this beautiful song, Bye."

Prior to this, the Aey Zindagi singer uploaded another post highlighting how this year is all about her music career. She said, "This year will be all about Music, one that sticks with you no matter what."



Since her split with Shahbaz Shigri, Baig has been subject to intense troll.







