Behroze Sabzwari touches on the obscenity prevailing in society

Veteran actor Behroze Sabzwari turns judgmental as he talks about the inappropriate dressing of women in Pakistan today.

In his latest podcast with Nadir Ali, the Humsafar actor had a lot to say about the kind of clothes girls wear these days and taunted men for staring at them.

"In Pakistan a lot of people have motorbikes, obviously, everyone can’t afford cars, there is inflation and people are barely surviving, but, I have noticed one thing that the dressing of women is not appropriate while sitting on bikes, some women wear weird clothes which cannot be called appropriate, they are not good at all, the clothes are not only see through but usually are very tight, it shows home training, women should be fully covered while sitting on the motorbike."



He added, "This should be strictly kept in mind. Men should also control their eyes and women should be dressed up in an appropriate manner."

He is father to a son Shehroz Sabzwari.







