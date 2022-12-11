Vivek Oberoi showers love on Pakistan's Abida Parveen

Bollywood's Vivek Oberoi is a fan of nightingale Abida Parveen's magical voice.

The Prince actor attended a live concert of the Tu Jhoom singer at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Friday and also had the pleasure of meeting the singer backstage where they took a selfie together and she even sang for him.



A viral video has been making all rounds on the internet, "(It is) such a wonderful opportunity to see Abida jee live. I’m a huge fan of her talent; we all are."

Flushed, he continued, "I’m just here to watch, as everyone calls her, the living legend – it’s incredible to see the living legend live."

Parveen, also known as the Queen of Sufi Music, has a huge fan base all across the world and has many times delivered a message of sufis at sold-out venues across the world, including India.

In 2012, she was also honoured with the lifetime achievement award at the Kaladharmi Begum Akhtar Academy of Ghazal in India.

