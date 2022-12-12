Daily Jang
Eva B engaged to singer Mudassar Qureshi: Check Out

By Zainab Nasir|December 12, 2022
Congratulations are in order for Pakistan's first female rapper Eva B as she exchanged rings with musician Mudassar Qureshi on Sunday. 

The two have previously collaborated and released a few songs together. 

Taking to Instagram, Eva posted a bunch from her engagement ceremony. 

While there were no formal pictures, the Kana Yaari singer shared videos of her henna-drawn hands, the engagement rings, flowers, her overjoyed eyes, and a cake that read, "Happy engagement, S (loves) M." 

Well, now we know the rapper’s real name begins with S. She has been using a pseudonym for privacy concerns. 






