Here's how Aima Baig handled phase of depression

Singing sensation Aima Baig talked about recovering from depression after her scandal.

Recently, the Baazi crooner parted ways with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri and was even accused of cheating.

In a chit chat session with Independent Urdu, Baig said, "Keep your life personal, stay away from social media, because it’s toxic, no doubt social media gives you success but at the same time it is ruthless, some people commit suicide, some people leave their profession, some people go into depression, like I went into depression a few days ago, as you all know."

" I was finding no way, then Allah summoned me and I took my father to Umrah, I got the chance to touch Khana Kaaba, I was also lucky enough to have the gift of Ghilaf e Kaaba by them, Allah sometimes wants you to learn from your mistakes and that’s why he shows you things and I believe, everything happens for a reason."



She then concluded, "Now I keep my personal life as personal, I think you should tell a little bit to your fans when you think you have achieved something and that’s enough."

Baig also talked about her recent heart pain and said that she had a break up which had a toll on her mental health but Kaifi’s song helped her a lot, although she was criticized for releasing her own version.

