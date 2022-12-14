In Qatar: Mahira Khan gives standing ovation to Argentina at football semi-final

Superstar Mahira Khan jetted off to support her favourite team in Doha.

We all know that Khan is a cricket fanatic but no one had the slightest idea about her adoration for football.

Accompanied by her brother Hissan Khan, the sibling duo rooted for Argentina in blue and white team shirts and posted videos from the stadium, cheering in.



On Tuesday, the Raees starlet took to her Instagram stories to share her whereabouts.

Talking about a possible goal with her brother, the first video sees them rallying for Argentina at the semi-final game against Croatia.



''What. A. Freaking. Goal," she wrote in another story where she asks her brother, "Oh my god, what just happened,” and then turned the camera to his speechless face.



The Legend of Maula Jatt actor also posted a zoomed-in video of Lionel Messi in the stadium after a glorious victory with his team and drew a small white heart around it.









