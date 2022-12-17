Hania Amir stressed on the need to stay sane

Fed up Hania Amir with the constant pressure to fit into the worldly and cultural standards addressed her industry friends in a heartfelt Instagram post.

As per the Janaan actress fame and a successful career comes with its fair share of hurdles.

"We are looked at as entertainers more and less as humans. And the saddest part is that sometimes we see ourselves merely as entertainers as well and not as fragile sensitive human beings," expressed Amir.





She then went on to comment that artists are so occupied with maintaining their onscreen persona that they often forget to think about their own "peace of mind."



At the same time she also detailed an impromptu plan to the beach that made her feel the need to share a message with her followers.

"At 4pm in the evening, I decided to go to the beach. Booked a shabby little hut and just left. The trip was all about star gazing, listening to my favourite songs, and away from judgy eyes and the pressures of constantly being perfect. It was pure bliss and made me feel alive."



Moving on the Ishqiya starlet advised all her colleagues to take care, "Take some time out for yourself. Make mistakes and take chances and realise you're only human. Make some decisions for your soul. Talk to yourself."

"Ask yourself if you feel good. Take care of the artist in you. The artist who knows creativity and not the facade of creativity. Separate yourself from the pressures of matching worldly and cultural standards."















