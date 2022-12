Malala Yousafzai is happy with hubby Asser Malik

The education activist Malala Yousafzai, who married Asser Malik, opens up about her relationship with him.

Recently, she surprised everyone with the sudden announcement of her wedding.

In a latest interview she said, " Asser since day one has been on my side. I am lucky to find him as he is a great partner and friend."

She added, " He always makes me laugh and supports me in my work."

"Marrying him has changed my life and I am now more relaxed."