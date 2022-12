Burak Ozcivit having gala time in Paris: See

Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit is walking the streets of Paris!

After a fun trip to Qatar, Burak made his way to the beautiful Paris and is loving the vibe of the place.

The Kurulus Osman actor took to his Instagram page and shared a bunch of pictures from his dreamy travels.









In the click what fans could see was a happy Burak exploring and posing around as he stops by the Eiffel tower.

He perfectly styled himself in warm clothes to beat the chills and fans gushed over him.