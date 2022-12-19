Nazia Hassan's ex hubby Ishtiaq files defamation suit against Zoheb Hassan

Late singer Nazia Hassan's ex-husband Ishtiaq Baig has filed a lawsuit against his former wife's brother Zoheb Hassan in London.

As per a report in Express.pk, Ishtiaq says that the latter has made serious allegations against him due to which his reputation has been damaged and he has faced severe backlash from people.



It is important to know that a year and a half ago, Zoheb levelled serious accusations on his brother-in-law at the occasion of the Disco Deewane crooner's 22nd death anniversary.

As per police reports, no evidence of poison was found in Nazia's body while Zoheb continued to describe his sister's death as unnatural.

However, Ishtiaq, the singer's husband, has denied the accusations made by his wife's brother several times. It should be noted that Nazia was battling cancer for a long time before her untimely demise. There is also a death certificate issued by the British authorities to verify the news.



This is not the first time a legal suit has been made against him as back in 2018, Zoheb revealed that Ishtiaq is in talks to make a film on his late wife "so he can feature himself and further profit from her name and fame."



