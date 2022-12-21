Aima Baig never got the appreciation from her dad on singing

Sensation Aima Baig revealed her father was against the idea of her going into singing.

Baig's recent cover song Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha is hence gaining a lot of popularity and so the views of the song are insanely increasing.

She appeared at the Super Over with Ahmed Ali Butt and stated, "I didn’t get any appreciation from my father on my singing because initially he was against my singing, he said to me, ‘if you want to continue singing then you have to hide your surname ‘Baig’ from your name Aima’ to which I asked him, ‘why?’ and also I agreed to change it but then my mother took stand for me and said that Aima should sing as we have heard she sings very well."

She added, "After which my father also heard me singing, he praised my skills and allowed me to sing and now he is okay with my singing."

In the same show Baig also suggested how her father was fond of music and so it was his passion to sing with friends.



