Sajal Aly urges all girls to not make marriage a pressure

Actress Sajal Aly talked to the press where she was asked about her opinion on women in South Asia being pressured by their parents for marriage.

This is definitely a common practice and Aly's character in her film What's Love Got To Do with it has also portrayed the struggle.

She said, " Women do get pressured and marriage is very important but women should not make life all about marriage only and think about their likes, dislikes and life as well."

" Marriage should not be made a pressure and if it is not working out for you, part ways."

At the same time, the Yakeen Ka Safar starlet also reiterated she does not know if love marriage is better or arranged as she is still too young to have figured out everything.