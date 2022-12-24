In Pictures: Haris Rauf ties-the-knot in a dreamy winter wedding

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf is finally married now to his ladylove and influencer, Munza Masood in the capital city.

The lauded bowler donned an ivory sherwani to his Nikkah ceremony, while his wife chose a muted-toned embellished dress from Hussain Rehar's latest bridal collection.



Epic wedding clicks were therefore taken by photographer Izzah Shaheen Malik, which went viral in an instant.





Rauf's team members from Lahore Qalanders also made an appearance at the ceremony. Amongst many, Shaheen Afridi and Umar Akmal were spotted at the celebration.

In clips shared, Rauf greeted his guests and fellow sportsmen with a wide smile on his face.













