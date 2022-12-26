Year in Splits: Round up of biggest celebrity divorces this years

As 2022 comes to an end, so do many fairytales, From Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly to Aima Baig, Shahbaz Shigri here’s a look at the couples whose love wasn’t meant to last a lifetime.



Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir



The first heartbreak of 2022 took a while to come to terms with. Rumours about lovebirds Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly parting ways after two years of marriage took the internet by storm. The couple, who tied the knot in 2020 during a destination wedding, had been together since 2017.

While other couples had addressed their separations, Aly and Mir never issued a statement or spoke about it. The news of their divorce was confirmed by journalist Aamna Haider Isani in March of this year. Post their divorce, the duo hasn't fazed on the work front and has continued taking on Herculean projects; Mir with Netflix's Resident Evil and Aly with Jemima Goldsmith's international venture, What's Love Got To Do?



Recently, the Yakeen Ka Safar actress spoke to Deadline about marriage being a risk.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri



Another split that made headlines was when Aima Baig announced that she and her fiancé, actor Shahbaz Shigri have parted ways after a year-long engagement.

Since then the Baazi singer has been subject to intense trolls and accused of cheating.

"Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time," Baig shared in a statement on social media. "Sometimes, sh*t happens for a reason. And to answer all your questions, yes, we have parted ways. But we are both doing good and fine, so don't worry."



Feroze Khan and Aliza Sultan



The divorce fiasco of actor Feroze Khan and his wife of four years, Aliza Sultan, could possibly be termed the messiest split of the list.



In September this year, the former couple put an end to all separation gossip by announcing their divorce.

Sultan, in her statement, accused Khan of physical and psychological abuse and alleged she had to endure infidelity, blackmail and degradation.

Imran Ashraf and Kiran Ashfaque



The next month, actor Imran Ashraf and his wife of four years, Kiran, announced separation.



The pair announced the news in a joint statement,

"With a heavy heart, we announce that we have mutually and respectfully decided to part ways,” their Instagram post read. The primary concern for both of us will remain our son, Roham for whom we will continue to be the best possible parents.” It further read, “We request the fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Love and respect for all, Kiran and Imran."

Sana Fakhar and Fakhar Jaffri



It was then only a week later that Sana Fakhar confirmed split from husband of 14 years of Fakhar Jaffri.



